AAP accuses BJP of `dirty politics` on Shaheen Bagh, says will send legal notice to Crime Branch DCP

Zee News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Hours after the Delhi Police claimed that Kapil Gurjar, who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh protest site on February 1 was associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, the party said it will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission against DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Deo. 
Political war erupts over Shaheen Bagh shooter's 'AAP link'; family denies Delhi Police claim

A war of words broke out between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday after the Delhi Police said that the man who fired shots in Shaheen Bagh is a member...
IndiaTimes

Political war over Shaheen Bagh shooter's 'AAP link'; kin deny claim

A war of words broke out between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday after the Delhi Police said that the man who fired shots in Shaheen Bagh is a member...
IndiaTimes

