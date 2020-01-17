Nirbhaya case: Delhi High Court verdict on hanging of four rape convicts today

Gautam kapoor Nirbhaya case: Delhi High Court rejects Centre’s plea to separately execute convicts. #Nirbhaya #HighCourt 1 minute ago

Dhirendra Pratap Singh 🇮🇳 The Delhi High Court Wednesday said all convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case have to be executed toge… https://t.co/ISBv3LFSL4 6 minutes ago

MailToday The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed the Centre’s plea challenging trial court order which had stayed the ex… https://t.co/jdkeMbHHL0 11 minutes ago

Edison Plato. M RT @IndiaToday: The Delhi High Court dismissed the Centre’s plea challenging trial court order which had stayed the execution of all four d… 13 minutes ago

ashwin verma Save time. Download Inshorts, India's highest rated news app, to read news in 60 words. https://t.co/7Sz4ocyJnN https://t.co/jIANjL7YGL 14 minutes ago

Arvind RT @dbpostnews: #Nirbhayacase: #Delhi #HighCourt says execution of all 4 convicts has to take place together; they must exercise all legal… 16 minutes ago

MD TAUFIQUE ALAM RT @ndtv: #NirbhayaCase | "Welcome Delhi High Court's verdict. It gives 4 convicts 1 week for legal remedies. After this, they should be ha… 16 minutes ago