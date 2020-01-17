Global  

Nirbhaya case: Delhi High Court verdict on hanging of four rape convicts today

Zee News Wednesday, 5 February 2020
The High Court verdict will also decide if all guilty can be hanged together or those whose mercy petitions have been rejected can be executed earlier. 
Nirbhaya case: Delhi High Court verdict on hanging of four rape convicts today

The High Court verdict will also decide if all guilty can be hanged together or those whose mercy petitions have been rejected can be executed earlier. 
Zee News

Nirbhaya case: Delhi High Court to deliver verdict on execution of four convicts

A 23-year-old psychotherapy student, dubbed by media as 'Nirbhaya', was gang-raped and brutalised on a moving bus on December 16, 2012, before being dumped on...
DNA

