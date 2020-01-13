Global  

PM Modi announces setting up of Ram temple trust in Ayodhya

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
"The trust for the construction of Ram temple has been named as Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Shetra," PM Modi said in the Lok Sabha. "Let us all support construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya," the PM said.
 PM Narendra Modi announced the government’s decision to set up a temple trust to build the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in line with the Supreme Court verdict.

