Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus fear grips Auto Expo 2020 as participants come wearing masks

Coronavirus fear grips Auto Expo 2020 as participants come wearing masks

Zee News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The 15th edition of the Auto Expo is being jointly organised by ACMA, CII and SIAM from February 7-12 for the general public, at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Auto Expo 2020: From Tata to MG, concept cars to watch out

Auto Expo 2020: From Tata to MG, concept cars to watch out 02:17

 Three known car makers Tata, MG and Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its electric vehicle concept at the Auto Expo 2020. This is the second consecutive edition of Auto Expo wherein the vehicle manufacturer has unveiled a concept electric vehicle. Maruti Suzuki showcased the concept Futuro-e electric SUV...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook brings alive mobility at Auto Expo 2020 [Video]Facebook brings alive mobility at Auto Expo 2020

In the run up to Auto Expo 2020, the largest Indian automobile extravaganza, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has announced its partnership with Facebook. This partnership will not..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese executives to give Auto Expo a miss

Chinese nationals employed by automobile companies will give the Auto Expo a miss amid rising apprehension in India over the coronavirus outbreak. More than 20%...
IndiaTimes

Auto Expo 2020: 11 electric vehicles unveiled


IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.