Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan claims that Rashami Desai knew about his marriage

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
All is not well between actress Rashami Desai and her beau Arhaan Khan. In one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami was seen talking about how badly she wants to end her relationship with Arhan after coming out of the house.
News video: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Shocks Shenaaz Gill As He Opens The Door For Her,

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Shocks Shenaaz Gill As He Opens The Door For Her, 02:59

 Bigg Boss 13 is in its last leg so the competition is now at its peak. While Sidharth, Asim, Rashami remain top contenders Salman Khan shocked everyone as he asked Shehnaaz Gill to pack her bags and opened the door for her.

Recent related news from verified sources

People should stop assuming: Arhaan Khan denies Rashami Desai saying 'he's not her type' inside 'Bigg Boss 13' house

While talking to Devoleena Bhattacharjee in 'Bigg Boss13' house, Rashami Desai had said that Arhaan Khan is not her type.
DNA Also reported by •Mid-DayZee NewsBollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai ends her relationship with Arhaan Khan, says, 'Nahi lagta bhavishya mein hum sath honge'

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai is asked about her relationship with Arhaan Khan by the media reporters who have entered the house. Rashami Desai says she does not...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-DayDNAZee News

Aarohi267sharma

😇Aarohi sharma😎 RT @MumbaiMirror: No if, not but. I'm done, says #RashamiDesai. https://t.co/LQGf92L7hg 4 minutes ago

gurdeep01090649

gurdeep RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan claims that Rashami Desai knew about his marriage #ArhaanKhan #BiggBoss13 #RashamiDesai h… 19 minutes ago

PrantikDasgupt4

Prantik Dasgupta RT @pinkvilla: Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena REVEALS Arhaan Khan was only using Rashami Desai; Here’s how Rashami reacted - https://t.co/fwQHK9FR… 19 minutes ago

bollywoodMeraki

Bollywood News 🎬 #Bollywood Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Claims Rashami Desai Is LYING, Says “She Knew About My Marriage, Not The Child” https://t.co/qe3XK8zImL 25 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan claims that Rashami Desai knew about his marriage #ArhaanKhan #BiggBoss13 #RashamiDesai… https://t.co/gIa6HNp6Tf 29 minutes ago

astha_bansal12

Astha Bansal RT @TheStatesmanLtd: #BiggBoss13 Day 127, Feb 4: #AsimRiaz clears his relationship with #HimanshiKhurana , #RashamiDesai says ‘no future’ w… 33 minutes ago

TheStatesmanLtd

The Statesman #BiggBoss13 Day 127, Feb 4: #AsimRiaz clears his relationship with #HimanshiKhurana , #RashamiDesai says ‘no future… https://t.co/g3T1GuhUHP 42 minutes ago

