Ram Janambhoomi temple trust formed for development of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

DNA Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at an election rally in Jharkhand that the construction of a 'sky-high' Ram Temple in Ayodhya would begin within four months.
News video: Lok Sabha: PM Modi makes big announcement on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya | Oneindia News

Lok Sabha: PM Modi makes big announcement on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya | Oneindia News 03:19

 PM Modi speaks on Ram Mandir construction, Whichparty does Shaheen Bagh protester belong to?, Kejriwal will let voters decide if he is a 'terrorist', PLA deployed to treat Coronavirus patients and more news

PM Narendra Modi announced the government’s decision to set up a temple trust to build the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in line with the Supreme Court verdict.

Sky high Ram Temple will be built in 4months stop if you can Amit Shah dares Congress

"The trust for the construction of Ram temple has been named as Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Shetra," PM Modi said in the Lok Sabha. "Let us all support...
The government has decided to transfer the entire 67.703 acres in Ayodhya to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra
