Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Amid rise in coronavirus cases, 11,093 people screened at Mumbai airport till Feb 3

Amid rise in coronavirus cases, 11,093 people screened at Mumbai airport till Feb 3

Mid-Day Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
As the coronavirus crisis continues to spread across the world, as many as 11,093 people have been screened at the Mumbai International Airport till February 3. Out of those who were screened, 107 of them belonged to Maharashtra, including 21 who showed symptoms similar to Coronavirus. So far, 20 out of 21 patients have been...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China

Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China 01:02

 Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China In a statement, the company says closings will last through February 9. It adds that re-openings will happen "as soon as possible." Foxconn, which runs Apple's factories in China, tells The Verge that production will not be...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ten test positive on quarantined ship in Japan [Video]Ten test positive on quarantined ship in Japan

Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed on Wednesday that 10 people on the ship had tested positive for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:41Published

1 Of 3 Patients Under Investigation For Coronavirus In NYC Tests Negative [Video]1 Of 3 Patients Under Investigation For Coronavirus In NYC Tests Negative

New York City health officials say test results have come back negative for one of three people being tested for possible coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Japan prepares ferry to be used for quarantine as virus spreads

Japan's military prepared a chartered ferry on Wednesday to use as a quarantine ship that could house hundreds of suspected coronavirus cases as the number of...
Reuters Also reported by •euronews

Fears 200 Aussies on cruise were exposed to coronavirus

More than 200 Australians are quarantined onboard a cruise ship in Japan that has seen at least 10 confirmed coronavirus cases.
Brisbane Times Also reported by •HinduMid-DayallAfrica.com

Tweets about this

PrimerPH

Philippine Primer President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the temporary travel ban on tourists coming from any part of China and its S… https://t.co/BaQWXiJwRH 1 day ago

eiki1212

eitake0002 The death toll of coronavirus hit 425 and confirmed cases rise to more than 20,000. It accelerates economic fallout… https://t.co/nxlWfIevEt 1 day ago

love41day

Maureen Laraza followme - More Americans to be evacuated from China amid coronavirus outbreak: officials - Fox News: * More Americ… https://t.co/foOLxrnY5I 1 day ago

ricardonotes

Ricardo Parra RT @chicagotribune: The coronavirus crisis is spreading more than illness. Amid the outbreak, a rise in cases of discrimination and bigoted… 1 day ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica The coronavirus crisis is spreading more than illness. Amid the outbreak, a rise in cases of discrimination and big… https://t.co/QR4K0lHLiX 3 days ago

chicagotribune

Chicago Tribune The coronavirus crisis is spreading more than illness. Amid the outbreak, a rise in cases of discrimination and big… https://t.co/85qEabykNA 3 days ago

Perilrose

peril 🌷 @tilaokmanila @kyhrndz_ Correction: Health Sec. Duque III. Also, "all foreign nationals—and not just Chinese—will b… https://t.co/QQECBKczmx 5 days ago

plmnsneila

á y ú RT @cnnphilippines: Some airlines have cancelled flights to several Chinese cities amid a continued rise in reported cases of infection fro… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.