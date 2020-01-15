India ka DNA: If it were not women and children, would have moved Shaheen Bagh protesters in 2 hours, says Manoj Tiwari
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Before the Delhi Assembly election 2020, BJP state President Manoj Tiwari in conversation at India Ka DNA conclave organised by Zee News said that he was waiting for a formal announcement of the party's chief ministerial face. Though, BJP has already declared that Tiwari is the party's state chief and that he will be the face of the election.
