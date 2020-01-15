Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > India ka DNA: If it were not women and children, would have moved Shaheen Bagh protesters in 2 hours, says Manoj Tiwari

India ka DNA: If it were not women and children, would have moved Shaheen Bagh protesters in 2 hours, says Manoj Tiwari

Zee News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Before the Delhi Assembly election 2020, BJP state President Manoj Tiwari in conversation at India Ka DNA conclave organised by Zee News said that he was waiting for a formal announcement of the party's chief ministerial face. Though, BJP has already declared that Tiwari is the party's state chief and that he will be the face of the election. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari slams Shaheen Bagh protests [Video]Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari slams Shaheen Bagh protests

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari slams Shaheen Bagh protests

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:32Published

Manishankar Aiyar sparks row again, calls Government 'Killers' at Shaheen Bagh|OneIndia News [Video]Manishankar Aiyar sparks row again, calls Government 'Killers' at Shaheen Bagh|OneIndia News

AAP ANNOUNCES CANDIDATES FOR ALL 70 SEATS, BROADBAND TO BE PARTIALLY RESTORED IN KASHMIR TODAY, MANI SHANKAR AIYAR ADDRESSES PROTESTORS AT SHAHEEN BAGH, MANOJ TIWARI'S VIDEO APPEAL TO CAA PROTESTERS AT..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Centre ready to talk with Shaheen Bagh protesters but in structured manner: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at India Ka DNA event

Speaking with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary in Zee News Conclave 'DNA of India', Prasad clarified that the Centre is ready to talk with the...
Zee News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.