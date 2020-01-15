India ka DNA: If it were not women and children, would have moved Shaheen Bagh protesters in 2 hours, says Manoj Tiwari

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Before the Delhi Assembly election 2020, BJP state President Manoj Tiwari in conversation at India Ka DNA conclave organised by Zee News said that he was waiting for a formal announcement of the party's chief ministerial face. Though, BJP has already declared that Tiwari is the party's state chief and that he will be the face of the election. 👓 View full article

