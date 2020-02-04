Global  

Kejriwal accuses BJP of 'using' Delhi police, calls for strict punishment on Shaheen Bagh shooter if he has AAP links

DNA Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has found a link between the Kapil Baisala, arrested for firing near the anti-CAA protest site in Shaheen Bagh area, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the alleged shooter had joined the party last year.
Political war erupts over Shaheen Bagh shooter's 'AAP link'; family denies Delhi Police claim

A war of words broke out between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday after the Delhi Police said that the man who fired shots in Shaheen Bagh is a member...
Political war over Shaheen Bagh shooter's 'AAP link'; kin deny claim

A war of words broke out between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday after the Delhi Police said that the man who fired shots in Shaheen Bagh is a member...
