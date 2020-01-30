Global  

Nirbhaya case: Delhi High Court to deliver verdict on execution of four convicts

DNA Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
A 23-year-old psychotherapy student, dubbed by media as 'Nirbhaya', was gang-raped and brutalised on a moving bus on December 16, 2012, before being dumped on the road. She was airlifted to Singapore where she died on December 29, 2012.
