Uttar Pradesh govt allots 5 acres of land to Sunni Waqf Board to build mosque in Ayodhya



Recent related videos from verified sources PM Modi-led Centre steps up construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya| OneIndia News PM Modi announced the formation of an independent trust to oversee the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He also announced that the UP govt had given its nod to identify and hand over a 5 acre.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 09:22Published 3 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ayodhya: U.P. govt. allots 5 acres for mosque in Dhannipur village The land given to Sunni Central Waqf Board is 18 km from the district headquarters on the Lucknow State highway

Hindu 2 hours ago



Ram temple trust likely soon, cabinet nod soon The home ministry is likely to announce within a week the constitution of a trust for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya along with the offer of land for a...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this