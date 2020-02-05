Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > I-T officials quiz Tamil Actor Vijay on sets of ‘Master’ over alleged tax evasion case

I-T officials quiz Tamil Actor Vijay on sets of ‘Master’ over alleged tax evasion case

Zee News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Popular Tamil actor Vijay was on Wednesday (February 5) questioned by Income Tax officials for five hours on the sets of his upcoming movie ‘Master’.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

I-T officials quiz Tamil Actor Vijay on sets of ‘Master’ over alleged tax evasion case

Popular Tamil actor Vijay was on Wednesday (February 5) questioned by Income Tax officials for five hours on the sets of his upcoming movie ‘Master’.
Zee News

Vijay questioned by Income Tax officials on the sets of ‘Master’

The actor is currently shooting for the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial in Tirunelveli
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.