Arvind Kejriwal challenges Union Home Minister Amit Shah for public debate on Delhi issues, in absence of BJP CM face
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () "I wanted to argue with BJP's CM candidate, but the party did not mention any name, it is clear that there is no face for BJP. Shah is saying that the people of Delhi should vote for the BJP and he will decide who will become the Chief Minister," said Kejriwal.
AAP breached the high octane campaign launched by BJP. Home minister Amit Shah led the BJP campaign and raked up national issues and the protests against... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu •Zee News