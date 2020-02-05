Global  

Arvind Kejriwal challenges Union Home Minister Amit Shah for public debate on Delhi issues, in absence of BJP CM face

Zee News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
"I wanted to argue with BJP's CM candidate, but the party did not mention any name, it is clear that there is no face for BJP. Shah is saying that the people of Delhi should vote for the BJP and he will decide who will become the Chief Minister," said Kejriwal.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi polls 2020 | 'I invite Amit Shah for a debate with me': Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi polls 2020 | 'I invite Amit Shah for a debate with me': Arvind Kejriwal 01:16

 Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at BJP over CM face in Delhi. BJP is yet to announce the name of its CM candidate. Kejriwal invited Home Minister Amit Shah to have a debate with APP.

