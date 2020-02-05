Global  

Ram Mandir trust gets office in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh government allots five-acre plot to Sunni Waqf Board

Zee News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday (February 5) issued a notification announcing that the office of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra trust will be in New Delhi.  
News video: Watch: PM Modi announces formation of Ram temple trust in Lok Sabha

Watch: PM Modi announces formation of Ram temple trust in Lok Sabha 05:54

 PM Narendra Modi announced the government’s decision to set up a temple trust to build the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in line with the Supreme Court verdict.

PM Modi-led Centre steps up construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya| OneIndia News [Video]PM Modi-led Centre steps up construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya| OneIndia News

PM Modi announced the formation of an independent trust to oversee the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He also announced that the UP govt had given its nod to identify and hand over a 5 acre..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 09:22Published


Ram temple trust to have office in Delhi's Greater Kailash


IndiaTimes

Ram temple trust: There is no right time for good work, says Arvind Kejriwal

With the Centre announcing the formation of a trust for the construction of a Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya three days ahead of the Delhi assembly polls,...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAHindu

