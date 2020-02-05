Global  

Two terrorists killed, CRPF man martyred in Srinagar encounter

DNA Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The brief gunfight broke out after the terrorists fired upon the Naka party in Lawaypora area this afternoon.
