Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Mehbooba Mufti > 6-month detention of political leadership has been Orwellian nightmare: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter

6-month detention of political leadership has been Orwellian nightmare: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The six months of detention of the political leadership in Kashmir has been an "Orwellian nightmare", a tweet on PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's Twitter handle said on Wednesday. Mehbooba's daughter Iltija Mufti has been operating her mother's Twitter account since September 20 following the detention of the former chief minister in the wake of abrogation of article 370 provisions on August 5 last year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

6-month detention of political leadership an ‘Orwellian nightmare’, tweets Iltija Mufti

The six months of detention of the political leadership in Kashmir has been an “Orwellian nightmare”, a tweet on PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s Twitte
Hindu

J&K: Sajjad Lone, Waheed Parra released from preventive detention

Senior politician and People's Conference chairman Sajjad Lone and PDP leader Waheed Parra, close aide of detained former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, were...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.