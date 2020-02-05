6-month detention of political leadership has been Orwellian nightmare: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

The six months of detention of the political leadership in Kashmir has been an "Orwellian nightmare", a tweet on PDP president Mehbooba Mufti 's Twitter handle said on Wednesday. Mehbooba's daughter Iltija Mufti has been operating her mother's Twitter account since September 20 following the detention of the former chief minister in the wake of abrogation of article 370 provisions on August 5 last year. 👓 View full article



