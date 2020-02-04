Global  

Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world, according to science — read deets

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Science has proved that Hollywood star Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world. Scoring 92.15 percent on the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, Pattinson, popular for his portrayal of Edward Cullen in the Twilight film series has beaten Henry Cavill, Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt among others for the title.
Robert Pattinson Declared Most Handsome Man in the World

Robert Pattinson Declared Most Handsome Man in the World

 Robert Pattinson Declared Most Handsome Man in the World. Pattinson's face was recently found to be the closest of all male celebrities to "physical perfection." According to 'Daily Mail,' the results were determined by Dr. Julian De Silva of Harley Street facial cosmetics.

