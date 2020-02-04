Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world, according to science — read deets
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Science has proved that Hollywood star Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world. Scoring 92.15 percent on the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, Pattinson, popular for his portrayal of Edward Cullen in the Twilight film series has beaten Henry Cavill, Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt among others for the title.
