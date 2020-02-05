Global  

Ram temple trust: There is no right time for good work, says Arvind Kejriwal

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
With the Centre announcing the formation of a trust for the construction of a Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya three days ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, AAP supremo and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said there was no right time for "good work".
News video: Trust that India as a nation will welcome this move- Shivraj on Ram Temple Trust

Trust that India as a nation will welcome this move- Shivraj on Ram Temple Trust 01:28

 Trust that India as a nation will welcome this move- Shivraj on Ram Temple Trust

Madhya Pradesh becomes 5th state to pass resolution against CAA | OneIndia News [Video]Madhya Pradesh becomes 5th state to pass resolution against CAA | OneIndia News

Rajinikanth backs CAA and NPR, PM Modi announces Ram Temple construction trust, Owaisi questions timing of Temple Trust announcement, Amit Shah welcomes decision to include Dait member on Ram temple..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:05Published

Owaisi slams Ram temple trust formation timing; Uma Bharti calls for Ram Rajya [Video]Owaisi slams Ram temple trust formation timing; Uma Bharti calls for Ram Rajya

Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at Prime Minister Modi’s Ram Temple trust announcement. He said that the announcement was made with an eye on Delhi polls. Owaisi also slammed the BJP for giving Padma..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces constitution of Ram Temple trust

*New Delhi:* Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the constitution of 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra', which would oversee the construction...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Incorrect to link Ram temple trust decision to Delhi polls: Prakash Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said it would be incorrect to link the decision of the Union Cabinet to form an independent trust to oversee the...
IndiaTimes

