Thalapathy Vijay questioned, Bigil producers raided by Income Tax authorities

Actor Vijay is being questioned over a tax evasion case. In Madurai, the assets of AGS Cinemas are being raided. AGS Cinemas produced Vijay's 2019 film, Bigil, which reportedly grossed Rs 300 crore worldwide.



Recent related news from verified sources Income Tax officials issue summons to Vijay Vijay has been working for his upcoming film 'Master' with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The shooting of the film is underway at the Neyveli coal mine and...

IndiaTimes 20 hours ago



I-T officials quiz Tamil Actor Vijay on sets of ‘Master’ over alleged tax evasion case Popular Tamil actor Vijay was on Wednesday (February 5) questioned by Income Tax officials for five hours on the sets of his upcoming movie ‘Master’.

Zee News 18 hours ago



