Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Bigg Boss 13: John Cena posts a picture of Asim Riaz and fans cannot keep calm

Bigg Boss 13: John Cena posts a picture of Asim Riaz and fans cannot keep calm

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13: John Cena posts a picture of Asim Riaz on his Insta account and his fans have gone ballistic
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Shocks Shenaaz Gill As He Opens The Door For Her,

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Shocks Shenaaz Gill As He Opens The Door For Her, 02:59

 Bigg Boss 13 is in its last leg so the competition is now at its peak. While Sidharth, Asim, Rashami remain top contenders Salman Khan shocked everyone as he asked Shehnaaz Gill to pack her bags and opened the door for her.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Salman Khan GETS ANGRY On Shefali Zariwala For Husband Parag Tyagi? | Bigg Boss 13 [Video]Salman Khan GETS ANGRY On Shefali Zariwala For Husband Parag Tyagi? | Bigg Boss 13

In the upcoming episode, we will see an angry reaction of Salman Khan over Shefali Zariwala's husband Parag Tyagi's rude comment on Asim Riaz. Basically, Parag Tyagi had given an open dhamki to Asim..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:54Published

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Gets Riled Up As Himanshi And Vikas Tease Him About Dating Each Other [Video]Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Gets Riled Up As Himanshi And Vikas Tease Him About Dating Each Other

With the connections backing up the Bigg Boss 13 contestants the house has once again become a pot boiler for conflicts.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta reveals to Shehnaaz Gill that Asim Riaz has an affair outside

Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta has entered the house as a connection of Sidharth Shukla and will be revealing a secret about Asim soon. He reveals that Asim has an...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-Day

Bigg Boss 13 February 4 Update: Contestants face media's hard hitting questions

Bigg Boss 13 February 4 Update: Contestants face media's hard hitting questionsAs the date for the Bigg Boss finale draws close, the days seem to pass at a lightning speed. Knowing that everyone may go their own separate ways once they...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iam_keshav_

Keshav Sharma RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 13: John Cena posts a picture of Asim Riaz and fans cannot keep calm #AsimRiaz #BiggBoss13 #JohnCena http… 2 seconds ago

imrealvivek27

Vivek Chavhan RT @pinkvilla: #BiggBoss13: Wrestler @JohnCena shares #AsimRiaz’s picture on social media and fans are intrigued - https://t.co/KLMOjxlNRR… 3 seconds ago

Asimfan53161725

Asim Fan army RT @indiaforums: #WWE Icon @JohnCena extends support for #BiggBoss13 contestant, @AsimRiazSquad? #AsimRiaz #JohnCena #BB13 #biggBoss @BiggB… 3 seconds ago

Ankita_Ambokar

#AsimRiazFan RT @dna: Did #JohnCena just support #AsimRiaz as the winner of '#BiggBoss13'? https://t.co/zPaJF3RzgT 3 seconds ago

HsineebM

SabumBM RT @latestly: Whoa! @JohnCena posts a picture of @imrealasim! #JohnCena #AsimRiaz #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #AsimRiazForTheWin https:/… 3 seconds ago

HarshSi78729210

Harsh Singh RT @TheKhbri: WWE wrestler John Cena shares Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz' photo #AsimKeAsliFans #BB13 From : #TimesOfIndia 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽… 3 seconds ago

KathaMajumdar

Asim❤ RT @toitv: WWE wrestler John Cena shares Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz' photo https://t.co/QIkzc5eeKd 5 seconds ago

AsimFan004

(ﾟAsim☜ka☜Fanヮﾟ) RT @tellychakkar: John Cena comes forward to support Bigg Boss contestant Asim. @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #Colorstv #Biggboss #bb13 #JohnCena… 5 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.