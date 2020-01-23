Brad Pitt: Leonardo DiCaprio ‘calls me Lover’

Hollywood actor Brad Pittgeles, Feb 5 (IANS) says he has a “lover” kind of bond with “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, and has immense respect for him. Asked about his chemistry with DiCaprio, Pitt said: “Lover. He calls me Lover. It’s a bit confusing, but I roll with it. You’ll find, …

