Brad Pitt: Leonardo DiCaprio ‘calls me Lover’

Fab Newz Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Hollywood actor Brad Pittgeles, Feb 5 (IANS)  says he has a “lover” kind of bond with “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, and has immense respect for him. Asked about his chemistry with DiCaprio, Pitt said: “Lover. He calls me Lover. It’s a bit confusing, but I roll with it. You’ll find, …
Leonardo DiCaprio Oscar Nomination This Year

Leonardo DiCaprio Oscar Nomination This Year

 Leonardo DiCaprio is up for best actor for his role in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood." He's already got one Academy Award and a total of seven nominations under his belt. DiCaprio has been acting since he was 14 years old — he started in commercials...

Brad Pitt: Leonardo DiCaprio 'calls me Lover'

The Oscar ceremony will be held on February 9 here and will air in India on February 10.
