Birds of Prey movie review: Margot Robbie is Oscar worthy in this kick-ass, female-centric superhero movie

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Birds of Prey brings together a bunch of ragtag misfits, including anti-heroes Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), along with do-gooders Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Montoya (Rosie Perez) as they put aise their differences to bond together for a common cause and stand up against a common enemy, mobster Roman Sionis aka Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) and his private mini-army 👓 View full article

