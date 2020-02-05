Global  

Birds of Prey movie review: Margot Robbie is Oscar worthy in this kick-ass, female-centric superhero movie

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Birds of Prey brings together a bunch of ragtag misfits, including anti-heroes Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), along with do-gooders Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Montoya (Rosie Perez) as they put aise their differences to bond together for a common cause and stand up against a common enemy, mobster Roman Sionis aka Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) and his private mini-army
Margot Robbie's return to Harley Quinn is a stylish, violent affair — according to the reviews.

‘Birds of Prey’ Film Review: Margot Robbie Strikes a Mallet-Blow for Female Empowerment

‘Birds of Prey’ Film Review: Margot Robbie Strikes a Mallet-Blow for Female EmpowermentA thoughtful meditation on liberation, egg sandwiches and glitter bombs, “Birds of Prey” (subtitled “And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley...
Birds of Prey takes flight thanks to Margot Robbie's gifted turn

The latest Warner Bros comic-book extravaganza gives Margot Robbie a chance to strike out on her own as chirpy anti-heroine Harley Quinn.
