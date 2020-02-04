Global  

2-year-old in MP hospitalised for suspected Coronavirus infection

Mid-Day Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
*Indore:* Two persons, including a two- year-old boy, were admitted to a hospital here on Wednesday for possible exposure to novel coronavirus, an official said. According to the official, both of them had recently returned to India from different cities in China, where the deadly infection has so far claimed the lives of 490...
