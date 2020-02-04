2-year-old in MP hospitalised for suspected Coronavirus infection
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () *Indore:* Two persons, including a two- year-old boy, were admitted to a hospital here on Wednesday for possible exposure to novel coronavirus, an official said. According to the official, both of them had recently returned to India from different cities in China, where the deadly infection has so far claimed the lives of 490...
TAIWAN — Taiwan has drawn from lessons learned during the SARS epidemic to mount an effective and immediate response to the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak, using three major steps.
According to a report by Mirror Media, Taiwan's first response to the novel coronavirus came on December 31, when...
The second Coronavirus death outside China was reported in Hong Kong Tuesday, as the deadly virus continue to spread to more countries, and China admits...