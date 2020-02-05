Global  

Clad in burqa, YouTuber infiltrates Shaheen Bagh

Mid-Day Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* A woman YouTuber donning a burqa was detained on Wednesday at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh after anti-CAA protesters caught her asking "too many questions", police said. The woman, identified as Gunja Kapoor, describes herself as the curator of YouTube channel 'Right Narrative' on her Twitter handle.

 A woman in burqa was taken away by the police from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on Wednesday after protesters raised suspicion over her. The woman, identified as Gunja Kapoor, is a right-wing columnist and a YouTuber.

