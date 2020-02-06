Global  

With CAA statement, Rajinikanth shows he's ready for bout

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Every time Rajinikanth speaks something politically significant, a layer of subtlety peels off him, making him less of an enigma. The superstar's statement on Wednesday that CAA is not against Muslims is by far his most decisive political stance in at least two ways.
