Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Mughal rule may not be far in India unless majority remains vigilant: BJP Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya in Lok Sabha

Mughal rule may not be far in India unless majority remains vigilant: BJP Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya in Lok Sabha

Zee News Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
India will see Mughal rule once again if the majority community of the country is not vigilant, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday (February 5, 2020) while criticising the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi where assembly election is on February 8. Surya made the comment about Mughal rule in India while speaking during the debate on Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Mughal Raj not far away’: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Shaheen Bagh protest

‘Mughal Raj not far away’: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Shaheen Bagh protest 03:00

 BJP MP Tejasvi Surya launched a blistering attack on the opposition over the Shaheen bagh protests. He said that the majority community in India needs to be vigilant or else the Mughal era is set to return in the capital.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: RBI imposes restrictions on Bengaluru bank, BJP MP says no need to panic [Video]Watch: RBI imposes restrictions on Bengaluru bank, BJP MP says no need to panic

After the RBI imposed restrictions on Bengaluru based Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has said that people have nothing to worry about.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:21Published

Bus drivers in Indian city hold 'green drive' by planting flowers on their dashboards [Video]Bus drivers in Indian city hold 'green drive' by planting flowers on their dashboards

A new bus in south India, as part of a green initiative in the city of Bangalore, has had a mini garden installed with 20 plants on its dashboard. Footage from December 15, 2019, shows the unnamed..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Twitterati in awe of Tejaswi Surya pulling off yoga asanas in scenic location

*Bengaluru:* Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya gave fitness motivation on Wednesday by posting photos of him doing yoga asanas on his official Twitter...
Mid-Day

If patriotic Indians don't stand up, days of Mughal Raj not far away, says BJP's Tejasvi Surya

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday invoked the reference of Shaheen Bagh protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the parliament while asserting...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Faltu_Account_

Thakur Tyrion Lannister Singh @BeingChatterjee Wish you could ask your ancestors this. See what happened to Bengal when mughal reached there. At… https://t.co/qQizkPwFCS 53 seconds ago

tweet_ameet

Amit @Tejasvi_Surya Very true. #wakeuphindus else a day is not far when u will again face mughals and they will rule you… https://t.co/ZNNYaLiSwa 6 minutes ago

vinodshadija

Vinod RT @MandarSawant184: Bengal had mughal rule for the max period in India. General question to all tweeps. Did the mughal rule percolate dow… 7 minutes ago

drjatinanand

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ RT @vimallakhotia: @ANI India's GDP was 25% during Mughal rule in India, which came down to 4% during British Rule. Tejasvi Surya has absol… 11 minutes ago

ASg1956

Ajay 1712 RT @Congress_Army: Mr. @Tejasvi_Surya since 70 years Mughal Samrajya has not come to India. What happened in these six years of your #Pappa… 13 minutes ago

AnandKhedkar13

Anand Khedkar @BeingChatterjee You want Mughal raaj for food? Absolutely disgusting! You sure deserve Muslim rule,where queers ar… https://t.co/jj4lPcVHo9 14 minutes ago

vimallakhotia

Vimal Lakhotia @sankrant @Tejasvi_Surya India's contribution to world's GDP was 25% during Mughal rule in India, which came down t… https://t.co/djfvcIbkhR 16 minutes ago

Maqsood12M

Maqsood Siddiqui RT @YusufDFI: There is ZERO, ZILCH, NADA chance of “Mughal Raj” in India again. But yeah, the lesson of history is that divide and rule did… 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.