Mughal rule may not be far in India unless majority remains vigilant: BJP Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya in Lok Sabha
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () India will see Mughal rule once again if the majority community of the country is not vigilant, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday (February 5, 2020) while criticising the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi where assembly election is on February 8. Surya made the comment about Mughal rule in India while speaking during the debate on Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha.
