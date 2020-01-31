Suicide bombers are being created at Shaheen Bagh: Giriraj Singh
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () BJP leader Giriraj Singh stoked a controversy when he alleged that the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh is making "suicide bombers". "The Shaheen Bagh is no longer a movement, it has become a breeding ground for suicide bombers. A conspiracy is being hatched against the country," Singh tweeted along with a video of woman protesters presumably at anti-CAA protest.
