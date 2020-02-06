Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Tejasvi Surya > If patriotic Indians don't stand up, days of Mughal Raj not far away, says BJP's Tejasvi Surya

If patriotic Indians don't stand up, days of Mughal Raj not far away, says BJP's Tejasvi Surya

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday invoked the reference of Shaheen Bagh protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the parliament while asserting that the days of 'Mughal Raj' is not far away for Delhi if 'patriotic Indians don't stand up'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Mughal Raj not far away’: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Shaheen Bagh protest

‘Mughal Raj not far away’: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Shaheen Bagh protest 03:00

 BJP MP Tejasvi Surya launched a blistering attack on the opposition over the Shaheen bagh protests. He said that the majority community in India needs to be vigilant or else the Mughal era is set to return in the capital.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Mughal rule may not be far in India unless majority remains vigilant: BJP Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya in Lok Sabha

India will see Mughal rule once again if the majority community of the country is not vigilant, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru...
Zee News


Tweets about this

CKumarpp

manoj saini RT @ANI: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in Lok Sabha yesterday: What is happening today in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh is a stark reminder that if the major… 8 seconds ago

ashusharma777

Main Siya Raam Vanshaj @kanhaiyakumar BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in Lok Sabha yesterday: What is happening today in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh is a st… https://t.co/KCymlD06Mp 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.