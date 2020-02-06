Bombay, for kids Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Last October, in an interview with mid-day, an octogenarian couldn't get the image of philanthropist Bapsy Sabavala sitting on a "majestic" chair by the entrance of her home out of his head. The Malabar Hill bungalow doesn't exist anymore. And although Sabavala made quite an impression, it is difficult to imagine how.... Last October, in an interview with mid-day, an octogenarian couldn't get the image of philanthropist Bapsy Sabavala sitting on a "majestic" chair by the entrance of her home out of his head. The Malabar Hill bungalow doesn't exist anymore. And although Sabavala made quite an impression, it is difficult to imagine how. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ruchi Dhona RT @prathambooks: Get a glimpse into the history of Mumbai with Bombay Ducks, Bombay Docks by Fleur D'Souza and The Art Gallery on Princess… 29 minutes ago Pratham Books Get a glimpse into the history of Mumbai with Bombay Ducks, Bombay Docks by Fleur D'Souza and The Art Gallery on Pr… https://t.co/xjyuGQ6E95 1 hour ago Nikhil Katyal Discovered this lovely Cooperage Traffic Park for children during a recent @Khaki_Tours heritage walk around the ar… https://t.co/yZiB1ShkWE 2 hours ago AgataVidhya RT @desicounty: @tavleen_singh protests R b'se of their religion & d book. Listen to the hate speeches at Shaheen bag. They R yelling to ki… 3 hours ago Mighty Ducks Bombay: A team isn't a bunch of kids out to win. A team is something you belong to, something you feel, something you have to #MightyDucks 4 hours ago Sunny California @tavleen_singh protests R b'se of their religion & d book. Listen to the hate speeches at Shaheen bag. They R yelli… https://t.co/OLhUBZrPV7 5 hours ago Sophia Sinclair RT @r_e_e_t_a_: @tara_dwmd I’m gonna have little white kids dressed as Bombay Mix on my next shoot and see how they like it. But no, that’s… 7 hours ago ⛢Jaybird⛢ They got Bolt, Good Burger, Jimmy Neutron, Spy Kids, Open Season, Race to Witch Mountain, The Spiderwick Chronicles… https://t.co/Izyf0PR1HO 12 hours ago