Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Bombay, for kids

Bombay, for kids

Mid-Day Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Bombay, for kidsLast October, in an interview with mid-day, an octogenarian couldn't get the image of philanthropist Bapsy Sabavala sitting on a "majestic" chair by the entrance of her home out of his head. The Malabar Hill bungalow doesn't exist anymore. And although Sabavala made quite an impression, it is difficult to imagine how....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RuchiDhona

Ruchi Dhona RT @prathambooks: Get a glimpse into the history of Mumbai with Bombay Ducks, Bombay Docks by Fleur D'Souza and The Art Gallery on Princess… 29 minutes ago

prathambooks

Pratham Books Get a glimpse into the history of Mumbai with Bombay Ducks, Bombay Docks by Fleur D'Souza and The Art Gallery on Pr… https://t.co/xjyuGQ6E95 1 hour ago

katyalnikhil

Nikhil Katyal Discovered this lovely Cooperage Traffic Park for children during a recent @Khaki_Tours heritage walk around the ar… https://t.co/yZiB1ShkWE 2 hours ago

AgataVidhya

AgataVidhya RT @desicounty: @tavleen_singh protests R b'se of their religion & d book. Listen to the hate speeches at Shaheen bag. They R yelling to ki… 3 hours ago

EdenHallDucks

Mighty Ducks Bombay: A team isn't a bunch of kids out to win. A team is something you belong to, something you feel, something you have to #MightyDucks 4 hours ago

desicounty

Sunny California @tavleen_singh protests R b'se of their religion & d book. Listen to the hate speeches at Shaheen bag. They R yelli… https://t.co/OLhUBZrPV7 5 hours ago

Sophia_Sinclair

Sophia Sinclair RT @r_e_e_t_a_: @tara_dwmd I’m gonna have little white kids dressed as Bombay Mix on my next shoot and see how they like it. But no, that’s… 7 hours ago

The_Bombay_Co

⛢Jaybird⛢ They got Bolt, Good Burger, Jimmy Neutron, Spy Kids, Open Season, Race to Witch Mountain, The Spiderwick Chronicles… https://t.co/Izyf0PR1HO 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.