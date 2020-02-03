'Will do more surya namaskar': PM Narendra Modi's jibe at Rahul Gandhi's 'danda' remark
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () PM Narendra Modi took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi's "danda" remark, saying that ever since the Congress leader's remark he has started to do more "surya namaskars". "I heard an Opposition MP saying — we will beat Modi with sticks in six months. I have also decided — will do more Surya Namaskar. This will make my back even stronger to face abuses. In any case, I have been abused so much for the last 2 decades, their negativity hardly matters," PM Modi said
