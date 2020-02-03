Global  

'Will do more surya namaskar': PM Narendra Modi's jibe at Rahul Gandhi's 'danda' remark

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
PM Narendra Modi took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi's "danda" remark, saying that ever since the Congress leader's remark he has started to do more "surya namaskars". "I heard an Opposition MP saying — we will beat Modi with sticks in six months. I have also decided — will do more Surya Namaskar. This will make my back even stronger to face abuses. In any case, I have been abused so much for the last 2 decades, their negativity hardly matters," PM Modi said
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at Rahul Gandhi’s remark saying that youth of the nation will beat the Prime Minister with sticks if he fails to solve the unemployment crisis.

