No one in BJP worthy of becoming chief minister of Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

Mid-Day Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* No one in the BJP is worthy of becoming chief minister of Delhi, AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, the last day of campaigning before the February 8 assembly election. People want to know who will be the Bharatiya Janata Party's chief ministerial candidate, Kejriwal told PTI in an...
 AAP released party manifesto for Delhi assembly elections. Deputy Chief Minister, Delhi Manish Sisodia said that party's vision is to make every family prosperous. Delhi polls are largely being seen as two-way race between ruling AAP and BJP.

Modi is my PM as well: Kejriwal slams Pakistan's interference in Delhi elections

Coming down heavily on Fawad Chaudhry for his tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that he will not...
IndiaTimes

'Chief pretender': Gautam Gambhir accuses Arvind Kejriwal of lying

*New Delhi:* BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the AAP leader of "lying" and termed...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

