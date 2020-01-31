No one in BJP worthy of becoming chief minister of Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () *New Delhi:* No one in the BJP is worthy of becoming chief minister of Delhi, AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, the last day of campaigning before the February 8 assembly election. People want to know who will be the Bharatiya Janata Party's chief ministerial candidate, Kejriwal told PTI in an...
AAP released party manifesto for Delhi assembly elections. Deputy Chief Minister, Delhi Manish Sisodia said that party's vision is to make every family prosperous. Delhi polls are largely being seen as two-way race between ruling AAP and BJP.