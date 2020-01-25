Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > United States Congress > Congress, Left inciting people at protest sites: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Congress, Left inciting people at protest sites: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Modi also attacked the Congress for its politics in the last seven decades, saying the party's politics of last 70 years has been such that no Congress leader can be self-sufficient.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

At Republic Day celebration in Indore, Congress leaders' brawl caught on camera | Oneindia [Video]At Republic Day celebration in Indore, Congress leaders' brawl caught on camera | Oneindia

AT CONGRESS R-DAY CELEBRATIONS IN INDORE NETAS BASH EACH OTHER, SHAHEEN BAGH PROTEST: DELHI POLICE BOOKS SHARJEEL IMAM71st REPUBLIC DAY: BOMB EXPLOSIONS ROCK UPPER ASSAM, HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER CHINOOK..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:42Published

Kya Modi ji apki haisiyat Congress MP [Video]Kya Modi ji apki haisiyat Congress MP

Kya Modi ji apki haisiyat Congress MP

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trailer for you, for us Gandhi Ji is life: Modi's retort to Cong's 'Ye toh abhi trailer hai'

Amid sloganeering by opposition members over BJP lawmaker Anantkumar Hegde's remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Congress...
IndiaTimes

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury promotes 'Fit India': PM Narendra Modi

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, "When I see & hear Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury ji, I congratulate Kiren Rijiju ji, Adhir ji promotes the 'Fit India Movement'...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Manish_Kshyp

Manish kashyap RT @the_hindu: Elaborating on his government’s achievements, the Prime Minister #NarendraModi said the people of the country have seen his… 7 minutes ago

jaishrikant

jaishrikant Congress and left are more dangerous to national interest than Pakistan.Any sane people who loves India will vote f… https://t.co/pv9nMsYndu 18 minutes ago

KishenSahil

Sahil Kishen RT @timesofindia: Congress, Left inciting people at protest sites: PM @narendramodi in Lok Sabha https://t.co/tFWYgHBVH7 https://t.co/1ejqo… 19 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Elaborating on his government’s achievements, the Prime Minister #NarendraModi said the people of the country have… https://t.co/VNkbMzGxv4 25 minutes ago

kin_pit

YONG PIT KIN Congress, Left inciting people at protest sites: PM Modi in Lok Sabha https://t.co/57jLH4U2pY via @timesofindia 31 minutes ago

1651960_kv

Radhakrishnan KV Modi speech in Lok Sabha: Congress, Left inciting people at protest sites | India So it is clear that AAP is not r… https://t.co/EsQAGmyoNH 35 minutes ago

das_palu

Palu Das Congress, Left inciting people at protest sites: PM Modi in Lok Sabha https://t.co/iYfWp1nFPA via @timesofindia 37 minutes ago

Newsi2w

Newsindia2world Citizenship Act Will Not Impact Any Citizen, Congress-Left Inciting People: PM Narendra Modi https://t.co/etw51dBjbp https://t.co/alL56n1A9v 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.