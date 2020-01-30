Global  

Shaheen Bagh is a breeding ground for suicide bombers, says BJP's Giriraj Singh

Mid-Day Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that the protest in Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has become a breeding ground for suicide bombers. The statement from the Union Minister came in reference to the death of a four months old infant named...
Shaheen Bagh shooter's family denies being members of Aam Aadmi Party| OneIndia News

Shaheen Bagh shooter's family denies being members of Aam Aadmi Party| OneIndia News 02:01

 After photos of the Shaheen Bagh shooter emerged wearing AAP caps and with senior leaders Sanjay Singh and Atishi Marlena, it was speculated that he was an AAP member. However, his family has now come out to deny any association. Kapil Gujjar's family said the pictures were taken during a local...

