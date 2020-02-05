Delhi elections: Arvind Kejriwal's Hanuman bhakti comes to the fore

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Watch: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia visit Hanuman Temple after Delhi win Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited Hanuman Temple on Tuesday. Kejriwal and Sisodia were seen praying at the temple after AAP registered landslide victory in Delhi.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:54Published 5 hours ago Delhi chooses Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party for next 5 years Delhi chooses Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party for next 5 years Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 03:01Published 7 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Kejriwal's Hanuman bhakti comes to the fore Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being Lord Shiv bhakts came to be known in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2017 Gujarat assembly...

IndiaTimes 5 days ago



Delhi elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal’s tryst with Valentine’s Day If the exit polls prove correct, AAP will come to power for the third consecutive term. This may also highlight Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s tryst...

IndiaTimes 1 day ago





Tweets about this