Delhi elections: Arvind Kejriwal's Hanuman bhakti comes to the fore

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being Lord Shiv bhakts came to be known in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2017 Gujarat assembly elections respectively, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s bhakti for Lord Hanuman came to the fore in the run up to the upcoming Delhi polls.
 Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at BJP over CM face in Delhi. BJP is yet to announce the name of its CM candidate. Kejriwal invited Home Minister Amit Shah to have a debate with APP.

