Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil financier, Anbu Chezhiyan, properties raided by Income Tax officials; Rs 65 crore recovered

Bollywood Life Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
IT officials gate crashed Thalapathy Vijay's film shoot location in Neyveli. Anbu Chezhiyan had financed the actor's latest release Bigil which went on to earn Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office. In connection with the same, the actor is being questioned.
Thalapathy Vijay questioned, Bigil producers raided by Income Tax authorities

Actor Vijay is being questioned over a tax evasion case. In Madurai, the assets of AGS Cinemas are being raided. AGS Cinemas produced Vijay's 2019 film, Bigil,...
Bollywood Life

I-T officials quiz Tamil Actor Vijay on sets of ‘Master’ over alleged tax evasion case

Popular Tamil actor Vijay was on Wednesday (February 5) questioned by Income Tax officials for five hours on the sets of his upcoming movie ‘Master’.
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

