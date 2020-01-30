Global  

Prahlad Joshi slams Rahul Gandhi over 'danda' remark against PM Modi

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Union minister Prahlad Joshi on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'danda' remark and asserted that the Gandhi scion was ousted by the people.
News video: Watch: PM Modi’s ‘surya namaskar’ counter to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘danda’ jibe

Watch: PM Modi’s ‘surya namaskar’ counter to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘danda’ jibe 03:38

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at Rahul Gandhi’s remark saying that youth of the nation will beat the Prime Minister with sticks if he fails to solve the unemployment crisis.

Recent related videos from verified sources

PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi over his 'beat with sticks' remark| OneIndia News [Video]PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi over his 'beat with sticks' remark| OneIndia News

PM Modi mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his claim that youth of India would beat Modi with sticks in 6 months for unemployment and job crisis. Calling Rahul Gandhi a tube light, Modi said that..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:40Published

PM Modi mocks Congress: It will take them 6 months to beat me| OneIndia News [Video]PM Modi mocks Congress: It will take them 6 months to beat me| OneIndia News

PM tears into Congress for slow pace of work, PM mocks Rahul Gandhi over 'beat with sticks' remark, Naqvi says India will become 'Shanti bagh, US condemns Pakistan for mistreatment of minority Hindus,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Will do more surya namaskar': PM Narendra Modi's jibe at Rahul Gandhi's 'danda' remark

PM Narendra Modi took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi's "danda" remark, saying that ever since the Congress leader's remark he has started to do more "surya namaskars"....
IndiaTimes

There cannot be a bigger arrogant than Rahul Gandhi: Pralhad Joshi

BJP leader Pralhad Joshi on Thursday hit back at Rahul Gandhi for his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying there cannot a bigger "arrogant" than the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

