640 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit China in complex operation: MEA

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The government has evacuated 640 Indians from coronavirus-hit China and the complex operation was done with Beijing's assistance, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said apart from those evacuated, 10 other Indians have indicated that they want to come back from China, but were unable to clear the health screening process.
News video: China virus: Workers in trucks are going around disinfecting an entire city near Wuhan

China virus: Workers in trucks are going around disinfecting an entire city near Wuhan 01:17

 A resident in a Chinese city near the virus-hit Wuhan filmed trucks spraying the streets with disinfectant. On Tuesday (February 4), authorities in the city of Yichang in central China's Hubei Province began a seven-hour-long disinfection operation amid the coronavirus outbreak. Eyewitness...

Watch: Indians from Wuhan thank ITBP doctors and officials for their efforts [Video]Watch: Indians from Wuhan thank ITBP doctors and officials for their efforts

Over 300 Indians reached Delhi from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan. A special Air India jet was dedicated to bring them from China’s Wuhan. The evacuated Indians were taken to ITBP’s Chhawla camp and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:59Published

Air India’s jet carrying Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan lands in Delhi [Video]Air India’s jet carrying Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan lands in Delhi

Air India flight carrying Indians from China’s Wuhan reaches India. The jet with over 300 Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan landed in Delhi. The Indians will undergo a screening at the airport.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:30Published

