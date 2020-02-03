Global  

Bombay high court grants bail to Peter Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
In a major setback to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and relief to Peter Mukerjea, the Bombay high court on Thursday granted bail to him in the Sheena Bora murder case. The court, however, stayed its order by six weeks to enable an appeal by the CBI.
