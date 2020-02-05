Discussions on Donald Trump's visit to India are on with US side: MEA
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () The discussions on President Donald Trump's visit to India are on with the US side, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. "We are in discussions with the US side," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said when asked about Trump's visit to India.
