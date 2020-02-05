Global  

Discussions on Donald Trump's visit to India are on with US side: MEA

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The discussions on President Donald Trump's visit to India are on with the US side, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. "We are in discussions with the US side," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said when asked about Trump's visit to India.
