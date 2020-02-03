Global  

Harvey Weinstein grabbed breast and masturbated, says model Lauren Young in court

Bollywood Life Thursday, 6 February 2020
Model Lauren Young, the final accuser in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial, claims that the Hollywood producer masturbated in front of her and groped her breast in a hotel bathroom in February 2013.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Rape Accuser Faces Defense Cross-Examination In Court

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Rape Accuser Faces Defense Cross-Examination In Court 01:51

 The woman Harvey Weinstein is charged with raping in a Manhattan hotel room back in 2013 was back in court Monday to face cross-examination from the defense. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Final Accuser To Testify In New York Court [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Final Accuser To Testify In New York Court

Actress Lauren Marie Young will be the final accuser to take the stand. She says the disgraced movie mogul groped her in his Beverly Hills hotel room in 2013. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published

Harvey Weinstein accused of pressuring actresses into threesome [Video]Harvey Weinstein accused of pressuring actresses into threesome

Harvey Weinstein's r*pe accuser Jessica Mann was left "crying in the fetal position on the ground" after she was allegedly pressured into having a threesome with another actress, a court has heard.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:48Published


Harvey Weinstein trial: Accuser Lauren Young grilled over past comments about alleged assault

Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes trial resumed Thursday with the prosecution's final accuser, model Lauren Young, taking the stand for cross-examination.
USATODAY.com

