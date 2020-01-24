Global  

Rishi Kapoor gets hospitalized again

Thursday, 6 February 2020
Rishi Kapoor has been admitted to the hospital once again after getting discharge
News video: Rishi Kapoor undergoing treatment for infection

Rishi Kapoor undergoing treatment for infection 01:12

 Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor clarified on Sunday that he is down with an infection and is being given medical attention for the same. Earlier, unconfirmed reports stated that the actor had to be admitted to a hospital in the city after he arrived here for a family function.

Rishi Kapoor back in Mumbai, clears air on health [Video]Rishi Kapoor back in Mumbai, clears air on health

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has taken to Twitter to put an end to speculations about his ailing health.

Ranbir - Alia CANCEL Rishi And Neetu Kapoor's Big Wedding Anniversary Plans | Details Revealed [Video]Ranbir - Alia CANCEL Rishi And Neetu Kapoor's Big Wedding Anniversary Plans | Details Revealed

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt cancel Rishi kapoor, Neetu Kaporr's 40th wedding anniversary bash. Watch the video to know the reason behind the same.

Ranbir snapped outside a hospital in Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor, who made a grand entry at cousin Armaan Jain's wedding last night with his mother Neetu Kapoor and girlfriend Alia Bhatt was snapped at a hospital...
IndiaTimes

Rishi's fans send him love and good wishes

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Tuesday said he was back home after being discharged from a Delhi hospital where he was diagnosed with a "patch which could have...
IndiaTimes

RAJ_BHARDWAJ_

Raj Bhardwaj Rishi Kapoor gets hospitalized in Mumbai, the same day he tweeted saying he is fine https://t.co/zMj1cRPexk Days a… https://t.co/9svlkfKHFu 13 minutes ago

RAJ_BHARDWAJ_

Raj Bhardwaj Rishi Kapoor gets hospitalized in Mumbai, the same day he tweeted saying he is fine https://t.co/aKB69oKNz4 https://t.co/mA2CxWI0Vs 25 minutes ago

mehek_mahtani

mehek mahtani RT @bollywood_life: Rishi Kapoor gets hospitalized again #NeetuKapoor #RanbirKapoor #RishiKapoor https://t.co/h7t0YmyI16 26 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Rishi Kapoor gets hospitalized again #NeetuKapoor #RanbirKapoor #RishiKapoor https://t.co/h7t0YmyI16 44 minutes ago

PatelPr30212740

Patel Priyank Rishi Kapoor gets hospitalized in Mumbai, the same day he tweeted saying he is fine https://t.co/JeTIRrHdwG 55 minutes ago

HDpopcorns

HDpopcorn Rishi Kapoor gets hospitalized in Mumbai, the same day he tweeted saying he is fine https://t.co/pHGn5q6gOY https://t.co/oazJPy1CNj 1 hour ago

HDpopcorns

HDpopcorn Rishi Kapoor gets hospitalized in Mumbai, the same day he tweeted saying he is fine https://t.co/0mk8xuj5hW https://t.co/0G6SPod5uW 1 hour ago

RAJ_BHARDWAJ_

Raj Bhardwaj Rishi Kapoor gets hospitalized in Mumbai, the same day he tweeted saying he is fine https://t.co/rZiZiYrTjp https://t.co/viG6Esnt1u 1 hour ago

