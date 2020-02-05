Global  

Sheena Bora murder case: Bombay High Court grants bail to Peter Mukerjea

Mid-Day Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to former media baron Peter Mukerjea, arrested in the Sheena Bora killing case, observing that prima facie there was no evidence of his involvement in the crime. However, on the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the high court stayed its order for a period of six...
