Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti booked under Public Safety Act

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti have been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Both former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers were detained after the government abrogated Article 370 last year.
Public Safety Act slapped on detained Jammu and Kashmir leaders Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday (February 6) booked Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti under Public Safety Act (PSA), sources said.
Zee News

Omar, Mehbooba booked under Public Safety Act

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti have been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Both...
IndiaTimes


