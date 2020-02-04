Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Central Bureau of Investigation > Two days before Delhi polls, CBI arrests OSD to Dy CM Manish Sisodia on bribery charges

Two days before Delhi polls, CBI arrests OSD to Dy CM Manish Sisodia on bribery charges

DNA Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Officials said Gopal Krishna Madhav was arrested in a late-night operation for allegedly receiving a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh in a matter related to GST.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi polls: Jan lokpal, statehood, ‘deshbhakti’ curriculum in AAP manifesto

Delhi polls: Jan lokpal, statehood, ‘deshbhakti’ curriculum in AAP manifesto 04:32

 AAP released party manifesto for Delhi assembly elections. Deputy Chief Minister, Delhi Manish Sisodia said that party's vision is to make every family prosperous. Delhi polls are largely being seen as two-way race between ruling AAP and BJP.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Reelz Special Digs Deep Into Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin’s College Bribe Scandal [Video]Reelz Special Digs Deep Into Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin’s College Bribe Scandal

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were two of the parents caught up in the case involving parents bribing their children’s way into the University of Southern California. Now insight into how..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2 days left, Delhi poll campaign reaches a crescendo as PM Modi, Kejriwal, Rahul, Priyanka trade charges

With just two days left for it to end, the high octane campaign in Delhi Assembly polls reached its crescendo on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi,...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.