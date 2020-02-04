Global  

Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa to visit India today will hold meet on trade and defence

Zee News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to begin his four-day visit to India today (February 7). He is scheduled to hold high-level meetings on trade, defence, and maritime security cooperation.
News video: Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa arrives in India; meets Manmohan Singh, Rahul

Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa arrives in India; meets Manmohan Singh, Rahul 01:11

 Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived in India on Friday. Rajapaksa is on a four-day visit to India and was received at the airport by Minister of State Sanjay Dhotre.

Day after meeting PM Modi, Sri Lanka PM prays at Sarnath Buddhist temple [Video]Day after meeting PM Modi, Sri Lanka PM prays at Sarnath Buddhist temple

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa undertook a religious trip in India on Sunday. Rajapaksa visited temples in Uttar Pradesh during his 5-day trip. Rajapaksa offered prayers at the Sarnath..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:19Published

Discussed boosting trade, investment with PM Rajapaksa PM Modi in joint statement [Video]Discussed boosting trade, investment with PM Rajapaksa PM Modi in joint statement

Discussed boosting trade, investment with PM Rajapaksa PM Modi in joint statement

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published


Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa embarks on 4-day state visit to India

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Friday embarked on a four-day state visit to India where he would hold talks on a number of key areas including...
IndiaTimes

India, Lanka expected to discuss trade, defence during PM Mahinda Rajapaksa's visit

India and Sri Lanka are expected to discuss trade, defence and maritime security initiatives and finalise the implementation agenda for a $450 million line of...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsHindu

