BREAKING NEWS: Hours ahead of polling, CBI arrests OSD to Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on bribery charges

Zee News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Gopal Krishna Madhav, who is posted in the office of Delhi Deputy CM, was nabbed by the CBI after he was allegedly caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 2 Lakh.
 AAP released party manifesto for Delhi assembly elections. Deputy Chief Minister, Delhi Manish Sisodia said that party's vision is to make every family prosperous. Delhi polls are largely being seen as two-way race between ruling AAP and BJP.

