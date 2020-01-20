Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Shikara movie review: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's noble intentions are bogged down by a lazy script and surprisingly tepid direction

Shikara movie review: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's noble intentions are bogged down by a lazy script and surprisingly tepid direction

Bollywood Life Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Shikara tells the story of the brutal killings, leading to the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley through the eyes of one couple, and how their love story survives insurmountable odds
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Shikara' is not just a film but a movement: Vidhu Vinod Chopra [Video]'Shikara' is not just a film but a movement: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra believes his upcoming film "Shikara", on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of 1989 and 1990 from the Kashmir Valley, is not just a film but a movement.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:07Published

Chopra holds special 'Shikara' screening for Kashmiri Pandits [Video]Chopra holds special 'Shikara' screening for Kashmiri Pandits

To mark the 30th anniversary of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra held a special screening of his upcoming movie "Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shikara movie review: Vidhu Vinod Chopra film aims high, falls short


Indian Express

From 1942: A Love Story to Shikara: Leading ladies of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's timeless love stories meet!

The two leading ladies of two ageless love stories, both directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra had the chance meeting at the first-ever star-studded screening of...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News

Tweets about this

kosherhindu

Kosherhindu RT @bollywood_life: #Shikara is a huge missed opportunity for a subject that screamed for a better film. The #KashmiriPandits certainly des… 21 minutes ago

Itstanujmehra

Tanuj Mehra RT @Koimoi: Shikara Movie Review: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Romanticises Pain In His Love Letter From Kashmir By:@PunwaniUmesh @VVCFilms #Shika… 28 minutes ago

yYD69g5Lw64DfVO

राम चन्द्र RT @shenoybv: This stupid reviewer equates small things like HR violations by army with the gigantic tragedy of the exodus of KPs! Shikara… 29 minutes ago

journoKD

Koustav Das "Shikara is a story of love and courage. It makes you believe in love and that it is only love that can win war." https://t.co/RBsLKlrWpj 39 minutes ago

indooseth

indoo seth SHIKARA Movie Review | Full Movie | Vidhu Vinod Chopra Film | By RJ Divy... https://t.co/POYD0dcogA via @YouTube TH… https://t.co/flVB3hbOfg 42 minutes ago

mail_today

MailToday #Shikara movie review: #VidhuVinodChopra's love letter from Kashmir https://t.co/l9iGPET7iM 58 minutes ago

latestly

LatestLY Shikara Movie Review: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Exploration of Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits Is Affecting in Parts, writes… https://t.co/rEnNyYF6ke 1 hour ago

AshuGusain9

Ashu Gusain RT @TheQuint: "#Shikara is #VidhuVinodChopra's most personal work so far and also his most restrained. The screenplay weaves a tale of love… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.