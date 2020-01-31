Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Delhi court to hear Tihar authorities' plea on fresh death warrants against Nirbhaya convicts

Delhi court to hear Tihar authorities' plea on fresh death warrants against Nirbhaya convicts

Mid-Day Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday will hear a plea of Tihar Jail authorities seeking issuance of fresh death warrants against the convicts of 2012 Delhi gang-rape case.

The court had yesterday directed the convicts to file their response by today on the plea by Tihar Jail authorities.

The prison authorities moved the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Nirbhaya case All convicts will be hanged together, says Delhi HC

Nirbhaya case All convicts will be hanged together, says Delhi HC 01:01

 Nirbhaya case All convicts will be hanged together, says Delhi HC

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

SC to hear plea against Shaheen Bagh protest after Delhi polls | Oneindia News [Video]SC to hear plea against Shaheen Bagh protest after Delhi polls | Oneindia News

THE SUPREME COURT WHILE HEARING THE PLEAS ON SHAHEEN BAGH PROTEST TODAY HAS ESTABLISHED THAT IT DOESN'T WANT TO INFLUENCE DELHI POLLS ANY FURTHER, ADJOURNING THE PLEA FILED BY THE BJP MLA SEEKING TO..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:27Published

Delhi HC set 7-day deadline for Delhi gang rape convicts to file petitions [Video]Delhi HC set 7-day deadline for Delhi gang rape convicts to file petitions

The four 2012 gang rape convicts sentenced to death should exercise their legal remedies within the next seven days after which the authorities should act in accordance with the law.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Court postpones execution of Nirbhaya convicts

A Delhi court on Friday postponed the execution of death warrants of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case till further order, as it...
IndiaTimes

'Not separately': Delhi HC says all 4 Nirbhaya convicts to hang together

The Delhi high court on Wednesday gave all four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case one week to resort to all legal remedies available to them....
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsHinduDNA

Tweets about this

SirfnewsL

sirfnews.life Nirbhaya case: Delhi court to hear Tihar authorities' plea on fresh death warrants against convicts #LatestNews #NirbhayaCase 3 hours ago

PragativadiNews

Pragativadi Nirbhaya case: Delhi court to hear Tihar authorities' plea on fresh death warrants against convicts #LatestNews… https://t.co/AI1lUE6gm8 4 hours ago

kailashkaushik8

Kailash Kaushik RT @ANN_Newsable: #NirbhayaCase: #Delhi court to hear #Tihar authorities’ plea on fresh death warrants https://t.co/o07tEorYkM 5 hours ago

Ashishtrpathi1

ᴬˢᴴᴵˢᴴ ᵀᴿᴵᴾᴬᵀᴴᴵ आशीष त्रिपाठी #जयश्रीराम🇮🇳 RT @MyNation: #NirbhayaCase - #Tiharjail authorities’ petition on fresh death penalties to be heard in #Delhi court today https://t.co/SZo… 5 hours ago

Atul_k_sharma

Atul Sharma RT @ANI: Delhi's Patiala House Court to hear today, the plea of Tihar Jail authorities seeking issuance of fresh death warrants against the… 5 hours ago

ANN_Newsable

Asianet Newsable #NirbhayaCase: #Delhi court to hear #Tihar authorities’ plea on fresh death warrants https://t.co/o07tEorYkM 6 hours ago

MyNation

MyNation #NirbhayaCase - #Tiharjail authorities’ petition on fresh death penalties to be heard in #Delhi court today https://t.co/SZonJFO1Jq 6 hours ago

WeForNews

We For News Delhi's Patiala House Court to hear today, the plea of Tihar Jail authorities seeking issuance of fresh death warra… https://t.co/5ZX1edbsyq 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.