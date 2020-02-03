Global  

Supreme Court to hear plea to clear Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest site today

Zee News Friday, 7 February 2020
The plea seeks directions to the Delhi Police to take action to ensure smooth traffic movement on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which remains blocked due to the anti-CAA protests for over 50 days now.
News video: SC to hear plea against Shaheen Bagh protest after Delhi polls | Oneindia News

SC to hear plea against Shaheen Bagh protest after Delhi polls | Oneindia News 02:27

 THE SUPREME COURT WHILE HEARING THE PLEAS ON SHAHEEN BAGH PROTEST TODAY HAS ESTABLISHED THAT IT DOESN'T WANT TO INFLUENCE DELHI POLLS ANY FURTHER, ADJOURNING THE PLEA FILED BY THE BJP MLA SEEKING TO REMOVE HUNDREDS OF PROTESTERS THAT HAVE BEEN CAMPING AT SHAHEEN BAGH SINCE OVER A MONTH LEADING TO...

PM: Protected by women's protective shield against 'dandas' | OneIndia News [Video]PM: Protected by women's protective shield against 'dandas' | OneIndia News

PM begins Kokrajhar rally with 'danda' reference, SC delays Shaheen Bagh plea hearings to Monday, Chidambaram says detaining Kashmir netas under PSA most abominable, Coronavirus scare aboard Air India..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:08Published

Shaheen Bagh Ground Report: Sikh men & women from Bhatinda in Punjab join protest | OneIndia [Video]Shaheen Bagh Ground Report: Sikh men & women from Bhatinda in Punjab join protest | OneIndia

Ground report from Shaheen Bagh where people from other cities and diverse walks of life are converging at the protest site. People from Bhatinda in Punjab joined the protest at Shaheen Bagh and demand..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:10Published


Supreme court may hear plea against anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh on February 7

The Supreme court may conduct hearing on the petition filed against the Shaheen Bagh protest on February 7. Lawyer Amit Sahani has filed a petition in the...
Zee News

BJP leader seeks urgent hearing in Supreme Court for removal of Shaheen Bagh protestors

Delhi BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg had urged the apex court for an urgent hearing, considering the difficulty faced by residents due to the nearly-two-month-long...
Hindu


AmareshRajput

Amaresh Singh 'There's a problem': Supreme Court to hear Shaheen Bagh case after Delhi polls https://t.co/49VnMNqQ0V https://t.co/zguT7Ad7gb 9 minutes ago

JudiciaryNews

JudiciaryNews Top Court To Hear Centre's Appeal On Nirbhaya Convicts Hanging Tomorrow - NDTV News https://t.co/2uiz3iK9Ze 15 minutes ago

RealNavdeep

Navdeep Sharma RT @EconomicTimes: Supreme Court on Friday said it will hear on February 11 the Centre's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict th… 35 minutes ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times Supreme Court on Friday said it will hear on February 11 the Centre's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's verdi… https://t.co/iUs465kEr5 38 minutes ago

DelhiINRI

Delhi RI 'There's a problem': Supreme Court to hear Shaheen Bagh case after Delhi polls https://t.co/uVRbzD4MEY #delhi #newdelhi 1 hour ago

buildindia2

[email protected] RT @Aakar__Patel: “Supreme Court to hear plea seeking removal of anti-CAA protesters from Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh on Feb 10” (Will hear const… 2 hours ago

Newsi2w

Newsindia2world Nirbhaya: Supreme Court to hear on February 11 Centre’s plea against Delhi HC verdict https://t.co/EzygaVrd1S https://t.co/DvpvgwlNcd 2 hours ago

OmmcomNews

Ommcom News The #SolicitorGeneral #TusharMehta on Friday urged the Supreme Court to lay down a law in the execution of death se… https://t.co/kUkDojFtYC 2 hours ago

