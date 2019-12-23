Global  

Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe welcomes Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing on Instagram; could we be any more happy?

Friday, 7 February 2020
Chandler Bing aka Matthew Perry is on Instagram and could we be any more happier? Lisa Kudrow welcomed Matty on Instagram with a throwback picture. Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox welcome him with hearty comments too.
'Big news coming': Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing's latest tweet makes 'FRIENDS' fans lose their calm

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on 'Friends' took to his Twitter page and announced that he has big news coming up.
DNA

Matthew Perry Joins Instagram, 'Friends' Co-Stars React

Matthew Perry is the last member of the Friends stars to join Instagram! The 50-year-old actor’s new handle is @mattyperry4, as his co-star Lisa Kudrow helped...
Just Jared

